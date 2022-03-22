It was essential to make 'Attack' because I believe this is a game changer, says John Abraham

John Abraham today launched trailer of his upcoming movie Attack – Part 1. After the trailer lauch the actor talked about many acpects. Talking about the film he said "This film is for all the youngsters because the reliability is more. Ours is a very forward film. It was essential to make this film because I believe this is a game changer. If the film is good, it will work. How much ever you promote a bad film, it will not work and even I have experienced that. I would say on record, 'Attack' is a damn good film."

Speaking on the clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR he said "We have been assured of good screens. I have a lot respect for Rajamouli sir and his kind of cinema. But we also have a lot of respect for what we have done. We are definitely not number two to anyone."

Further the actor spoke about leaving social media,"It is a very powerful medium, especially for me, because I am an animal lover. So to protect animals, it is a great medium. But my problem is, I don't know how to use social media, I am not good at it. So when someone's not good at something, then why be there?" he said.

Attack is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The film stars John Abraham along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is scheduled to be released on 1 April 2022.