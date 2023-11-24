"It will happen...": Salman Khan on working in comedy films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : From action and romance to comedy, superstar Salman Khan has impressed the audience with his performances in almost every genre.

Most of Salman's fans love to see him in an action avatar, fighting with the bad guys, while many fans love the actor for his comic roles in films like 'Andaz Apna Apna' and 'Hello Brother' among others.

For a very long time now, fans have not seen Salman doing any comic roles.

Speaking exclusively toabout working in comedy films in the future, Salman said, "Recently I went to a doctors' seminar which was on diabetes/sugar, and since childhood days we've said "tumhare mu mein ghee shakkar" That's why I am moving away from sweet sweet films and concentrating on films like Tiger."

"After that, comedy films will also happen, and all the movies that the audience wants to see. Whatever films come, we will not compromise because we do not want our fans to be disappointed when they go to the theatres," he added.

Meawhile, Salman's quirky conversation with Shah Rukh Khan in the 'Tiger 3' cameo also received good response from the fans.

Talking about him and SRK's comic timing in 'Tiger 3' Salman said, "The scene is comic but we are not trying to make you laugh in it, it is the one-liners that just go down well."

In 2021, on Salman's birthday, the actor hinted at a sequel to his comedy film 'No Entry' which is in progress. The official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Earlier in May 2023 at the IIFA green carpet, director Anees Bazmee talked about the 'No Entry' sequel.

On being asked when is he going to make the sequel, the director told ANI, "Very soon. Whenever Salman says, we will start making."

