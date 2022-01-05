"Itni raat ko jaagna sehat ke liye theek nahi hai sir" fans are telling actor Dharmendra to sleep on his late night tweets

Legendary actor Dharmendra has already shown his talent in the Hindi cinema but now the veteran actor is spreading his charm on social media many times we have seen Dharmendra tweeting or posting about his movies or social issues and yesterday night also Dharmendra posted his old movie song on his social media and captioned it as "Nalini ji , you are blessed your loving kids know what is good for them .. Thanks, for this clip . A well written song by Raja Mehndi Ali khan and very well composed by Madan Mohan……but badly edited. Being a new comer, I tried to justify."

pic.twitter.com/2MliFv66mU Nalini ji , you are blessed 🙏 your loving kids know what is good for them .. Thanks, for this clip . A well written song by Raja Mehndi Ali khan and very well composed by Madan Mohan……but badly edited. Being a new comer, I tried to justify……. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 4, 2022

And after he posted the clip one fan of Dharmendra commented "Itni raat ko jaagna sehat ke liye theek nahi hai sir" replying to this Dharmendra wrote, "Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga." This Tweet chit-chat is going so viral on social media. This late-night sleeping schedule of Dharmendra made everyone awake too.

Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be soon seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 banner.