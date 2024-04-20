"It's a complicated character": Makarand Deshpande on playing Nizam of Hyderabad in 'Razakar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 : Versatile actor Makarand Deshpande has made his mark in the entertainment industry with his roles in 'Sarfarosh', 'Swades', 'Makdee', and others. The actor is all set to be seen playing a prominent role in the upcoming film, 'Razakar'.

'Razakar' is a Telugu historical action drama film written and directed by Yata Satyanarayana. It is based on the events leading up to Operation Polo in the former Princely State of Hyderabad.

In September 1948, Hyderabad was annexed by India through a military operation code-named Operation Polo, which was dubbed a "police action".

Speaking to ANI, he talked about the film and his role.

He shared, "The army of Mir Osman Ali Khan was called Razakar. It was his private army. The movie is all about the torture by razakars on those who went against them. There were a lot of Hindus who went against them, but the Muslims who went against them were not spared. So they wanted Hyderabad to become Turkistan. So the centre of the film is Razakar's torture and that entire history. And then, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sent an army and took Hyderabad within five days."

On sharing details about his role, he said, "I am playing Mir Osman Ali Pasha, who was the last Nizam of Hyderabad. It was a big challenge as people didn't know much about him. He is known as Nizam but how does he look, how does he speak? There were some photos and videos, but it was not a fictional story. He was 5 feet 3 inches tall. I am 5 feet 10 inches."

For Deshpande, it was not easy to play the character of Nizam and he did a lot of research about him. "I studied a lot about him and came to know that he was a writer and very educated. He was a good administrator. And when such a person becomes cruel because of religion, I feel that character was very complicated."

"People say that he was the richest man in the world but the biggest miser. It was very difficult to portray a very educated and cruel person," he added.

At last, he concluded with, "This film is for everyone to watch to know about the history of the country.

As per the press release, the film provides a gripping narrative of the genocide undertaken by the Razakars, a paramilitary group loyal to the Nizam of Hyderabad, which committed mass murders and spread terror among the populace. This dark chapter prompted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the then Home Minister, to initiate swift actions that culminated in the historic Operation Polo, leading to Hyderabad's annexation into the Indian Union. 'Razakar' also explores the political manoeuvres of Hyderabad's last Nizam, Osman Ali Khan, and his attempts to maintain independence, providing a comprehensive view of a pivotal moment in Indian history.

The film stars 'Jigarthanda' actor Bobby Simha, 'Swades' fame Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, and Vedika in pivotal roles.

