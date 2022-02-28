It's a working birthday for Ankur Bhatia, shoots for 'Bloody Daddy'
By IANS | Published: February 28, 2022 11:48 AM2022-02-28T11:48:04+5:302022-02-28T11:55:31+5:30
Mumbai, Feb 28 Actor Ankur Bhatia, celebrates his birthday on the sets of Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bloody Daddy'. He says shooting for a "great film" by a "gifted filmmaker" is exciting for him.
Ankur says," Shooting for such a great film by a gifted filmmaker is really exciting for me. I'm doing what I love the most, which is acting, and interestingly even last year I was working on my birthday for 'Aarya' Season 2."
"I'm grateful for all the love that I have received and I want to entertain the audience through this film.
Ankur is going to be seen playing an interesting role named Vicky, a wacky character in the action flick starring Shahid Kapoor.
The actor also has recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Crackdown' Season 2 in which he will be seen in the role of an Intelligence head from Pakistan.
He also has a few untitled projects that are yet to be announced.
