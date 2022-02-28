It's a working birthday for Ankur Bhatia, shoots for 'Bloody Daddy'

Mumbai, Feb 28 Actor Ankur Bhatia, celebrates his birthday on the sets of Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bloody Daddy'. He says shooting for a "great film" by a "gifted filmmaker" is exciting for him.

Ankur says," Shooting for such a great film by a gifted filmmaker is really exciting for me. I'm doing what I love the most, which is acting, and interestingly even last year I was working on my birthday for 'Aarya' Season 2."

"I'm grateful for all the love that I have received and I want to entertain the audience through this film.

Ankur is going to be seen playing an interesting role named Vicky, a wacky character in the action flick starring Shahid Kapoor.

The actor also has recently wrapped up the shoot of 'Crackdown' Season 2 in which he will be seen in the role of an Intelligence head from Pakistan.

He also has a few untitled projects that are yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor