It’s a wrap on Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's 'Ikka'

Mumbai, Dec 16 "Hichki," "We Are Family," and "Maharaj" maker Siddharth P. Malhotra has now announced the wrap on the shoot for his fourth project, "Ikka", starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna.

Sharing the professional update on social media, the director expressed his gratitude to the cast of his upcoming action thriller.

"It’s a wrap on Ikka - my 4 Th film as a director And honestly, I’m still taking it all in. This film has been a journey like no other — one that’s tested me, taught me, and changed me in ways I’ll never forget.

To have worked with such incredible artists — @iamsunnydeol love u beyond words sir #akshayekhanna your magical in each frame @tillotamashome your brilliance shines @diamirzaofficial love love and more love @iamsanjeeda @akansharanjankapoor gratitude and @jyotimukerji my lucky charm — thank u all it has been an absolute honour. You’ve each brought depth, truth, and soul to this story and lifted every moment beyond what I imagined (sic)," Siddharth penned.

Calling "Ikka" his toughest movie till now, the filmmaker thanked his writers, saying, "My deepest gratitude to @kaushalalthea and Mayank, our brilliant writers — you’ve written something that pushed me as a filmmaker and as a person. This has been my toughest film yet; every day came with its challenges, but it’s those very days that shaped this story into what it is. I just hope everyone watching feels even a fraction of the heart we’ve poured into it."

However, Siddharth did not forget the rest of his team.

"@jishnudop my DOP and brother — my rock, my backbone, my constant — words will never be enough. You and your team have painted this film with light and love. My associate @iamk_shitij and my amazing AD crew — vikas,Mohit, Inaara, Rahi, Omkar, Aviral, and Aryan — you’ve held me steady, step after step, ensuring every shot was bang on," he added.

The director shared that “Ikka” is not just a film for him, but a piece of his heart, built on the strength and spirit of this incredible team.

"Without you all, there is no me", he went on to write.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor