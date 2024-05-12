"It's about using your voice": Jennifer Hudson on being honoured with GLAAD Ally Awards

New York [US], May 12 : Singer and actor Jennifer Hudson was honoured at the GLAAD Ally Awards for her fair and unbiased media representation of the LGBTQ community in New York City, reported People.

Marren Morris, Julianne Moore, and Tyra Banks are among others who have received the same award in the past, and in 2007, Hudson herself presented it to legendary singer and actress, Patti LaBelle.

In her acceptance speech, Hudson shared her thanks before telling the audience, "You're beautiful. You're amazing. Do you all know how beautiful you are? Do you know your stories deserve to be told?"

She continued her heartfelt speech talking about how the GLAAD community made her feel welcome and loved, as well as nodding to LaBelle.

"You guys make me feel safe, loved my whole life. Welcome. And so therefore it is my mission to do the same. It's about using your voice," she said, adding, "I remember presenting Ms Patti LaBelle this very same award, I think it was 17 years ago."

Husdon also spoke of "having inspirations like herself and also the late great Ms. Aretha Franklin," explaining that, "they've always been advocates for telling me to use your voice. But that goes beyond a song."

"And I want to say that to all of us in this room. Continue to use your voice. And it is nothing like seeing others being blessed by your blessings. And that is what The Jennifer Hudson Show represents, is bringing everyone together. I want everyone to feel like they matter. Have a safe place. Feel celebrated. Whatever you are going through, if you want to be celebrated, just know you can always, I got you back. Jennifer Hudson is going to cheer you up. Okay?" she continued.

Hudson noted that the moment had made her think of her late mother, Darnell Donerson.

"She used to say, 'I could show you better than I could tell you,' " the actress and TV host explained of her late mom, adding, "So therefore, sometimes it's good to talk, but it's more about putting in the action, standing behind and beside each other, supporting each other, and helping to represent each other."

"I hope you guys feel my heart. You are family. We are a family," she concluded her speech.

In attendance at the iconic award ceremony was Jennifer Lawrence, who presented the Vito Russo Award to country artist Orville Peck. Ross Matthews, co-host and producer of The Drew Barrymore Show and RuPaul's Drag Race, hosted the award ceremony, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor