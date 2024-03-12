"It's historical...": Anurag Thakur on OTT launch of Doordarshan series 'Swaraj'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 : Union Minister Anurag Thakur attended the OTT launch of the Doordarshan series 'Swaraj'. He called it an "historical" series and said that through this many youths will come to know about the history of the country.

He said during the launch event, "It's a historical series launched by Doordarshan and now it is available on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Many youths do not know about the history of Bharat. Under the leadership of PM Modi we enter the 'Amrit kaal' of Bharat. We want to build Bharat a viksit Bharat. We want to become third largest economy in the world. We are now on fifth and with your support in the third term for PM Modi we will become the third-largest economy in the world."

"From this 'Swaraj ' series our youth will know about the struggles of our freedom fighters. In these 75 years, everyone contributed to the growth of Bharat."

While talking about the British Raj and how they divided the nation, he shared, "British ruled us, they divided the country, and today also there are some negative powers who want to divide us. I want to say that we must be proud of our history. When we feel proud then we can make viksit Bharat."

'Swaraj' was launched on Doordarshan in 2022. Ministry of I&B posted a promo video of the serial and wrote, "Promo of the upcoming show on @DDNational "#Swaraj: Bharat ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha", launched by Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah in the presence of Union I&B Minister Shri @ianuragthakur & MoS Dr. @Murugan_MoS. #SwarajOnDoordarshan | Tune in on Aug 14 at 9 PM."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking on the occasion said that Doordarshan and All India Radio had done a commendable job of reviving the valiant stories of over 550 freedom fighters and enabling the acquaintance of the younger generations with these unsung heroes.

Thakur said that it is aimed at reimagining the vision behind the idea of swaraj and telling the stories of the leaders that moulded that idea into a reality. The serial is a manifestation of our pride in these heroes from the past. With satisfaction in his expressions, the Minister stated that intense research had gone into the making of the serial and information and documents have been collected from all the corners of the country to bring to life these stories from our freedom struggle.

Starting from the landing of Vasco-da-Gama in 1498 the serial presents a rich saga of the heroes of this land. This includes many unsung heroes of the likes of Rani Abbakka, Bakshi Jagabandhu, Tirot Sing, Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu, Shivappa Nayaka, Kanhoji Angre, Rani Gaidinliu, Tilka Majhi etc. along with famous freedom fighters like Rani Lakshmibai, Maharaj Shivaji, Tatya Tope, Madam Bhikaji Kama.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor