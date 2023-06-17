"It's in jeans": Sara Ali Khan poses with Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : Sara Ali Khan who is basking in the success of her recent release film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', spent a day with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Sara dropped a picture featuring herself, Saif and Ibrahim, all in jeans.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's in the jeans."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctl2RLhodJD/?hl=en

In the picture, the trio can be seen happily posing for the camera.

Sunny can be seen donning a yellow collared crop top paired with denim jeans. She kept her hair tied in a bun. Saif sported a printed blue shirt. He completed his look with rugged jeans. Ibrahim wore a white kurta with light blue jeans.

Sara's picture with Saif and Ibrahim garnered several likes and comments.

A user wrote, " Saraa's Super Acting in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Saif Ali Khan Super Acting in Adipurush. 2023."

" The most good-looking genetics!", another fan commented.

On the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak'.She was last seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Sara spent a day watching 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' with her family mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie was set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple.

