"It's insulting Hindutva": BJP leader demands ban on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

A leader of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra, too, has said the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone movie 'Pathaan' is "insulting towards Hindutva" and "will not be allowed". Hindutva activists and BJP leaders see a communal angle in the use of the "holy colour saffron" for Deepika Padukone's vulgar bikini in 'Besharam Rang', a song released as part of the promotions ahead of next month's release.

Many of those protesting, including BJP leaders, have alleged what they call "love jihad", pointing towards the Hindu actress and Muslim actor's pairing and their "saffron" and "green" attire in the song 'Besharam Rang'. They've called for a boycott of the movie or even all of Bollywood. Earlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also demanded that the movie be banned and boycotted. Bansal shared a video, slamming Deepika’s dress in the lyrics ‘Besharam Rang’. Bansal took to Twitter and wrote: “Can a Pathan who believes in Islam film such scenes with a woman with Muslim symbols!! There is a limit to the absurdity of love jihadis..!!"