It's Keralites' hunt with Freddie, on the world stage

Kozhikode, Dec 5 Two Keralites Kozhikode native Ashique Thahir and UK-based Malayali Deepak Narendran are scorching European tracks to script a hugely popular Car and Country Rush show on Amazon Prime UK OTT platform.

The new sensation to join them is Freddie Hunt, a professional racing driver, and son of legendary James Hunt who is the 1976 F1 World Champion.

The two Keralaites have hit on a trail of the European continent, starting with England, and are making waves on the OTT platform by screening their magnificent Odyssey through the villages and mountains of England, Scotland and France so far.

Narendran and Thahir are undertaking their voyage titled 'Car and Country Rush' in their prized luxury cars, and it has caught a lot many eyeballs on the Amazon Prime UK OTT platform for the past one-and-a-half months.

Thahir, a businessman from Kozhikode who owns a fleet of sports cars including Porsche, Lamborghini and Ferrari, is excited as the latest episode of 'Car and Country Rush' on the Amazon Prime UK features their riveting rush through the alleys of Scotland.

"We not only drive into the inner alleys but have a feel of charming European rural communities, cultures and cuisine from the window of our supercars. That spread is now before the viewers through the OTT platform," said Thahir.

Their journey has been captured by DN Exotics & Tracc Films, London, who are presenting the show on Amazon Prime UK.

"We have now changed gear to an all-brand new format from a travel show into adventure travel with Freddie Hunt throwing in his passion and speed into the ring," added Thahir.

Narendran, a native of Ernakulam district, who is settled in the UK said the shoot of the latest episode itself was challenging.

The Car and Country Rush team has taken over a production company in the UK, to show that they are seriously into the business.

In its first edition, Car and Country Rush was aired on Fox International and the sponsors of the show were Emirates, Star TV, National Geographic and Star Health.

Realizing the potential of the show on the online platform, the duo moved the show to Amazon Prime UK in the later episodes.

TV and radio presenter and model Danni Menzies and Lucia Coward, British actor and TV presenter, were part of the first season which was telecast in four episodes exploring the charming English countryside in four iconic supercars, McLaren MP4, Mercedes SLS AMG, Lamborghini Aventador LP640 and the Ferrari Italia.

The French leg, sponsored by French Tourism, covered the French Riviera and Alsace. It also zoomed in on an automobile museum with a classic collection of Bugatti cars from across the world at Mulhouse in France.

The vintage cars that propelled this round were 1959 Chevrolet C1, 1989 Ferrari Mondial, 1956 Porsche Speedster and MGA Roadster.

