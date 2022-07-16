It's lights and action for women gaffers, thanks to Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha

Mumbai, July 16 Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have wrapped up their initiative of Undercurrent Lab, which aimed to train women gaffers in the lighting department in filmmaking.

The actor duo had announced the launch of their production house in 2021. Under their banner, the first film 'Girls Will be Girls' is set to be made by Shuchi Talati.

Acting on their desire to have an all female crew, they soon realised that specifically the lighting department didn't have any women gaffers in India, and thus they birthed the idea of the lab.

The real women behind the idea were Tanya Negi who is also associated with the film's production who came up with the idea to solve a roadblock to hire an all female crew.

Talking about the experience of running the lab, Ali said in a statement: "I have been deeply inspired by some very dynamic personalities in my life, mostly women I grew up with. I suppose it reflects in my work and my life choices."

"I personally spent time and attended all these sessions with the girls who were being trained to understand what was being taught to also educate myself and extend my support.

"I am immensely grateful to all the people who came forward to support the lab including the guests, who shared his space and knowledge with us and allowed us to conduct training at the Light n Light studio."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor