"It's like we're family...": Jennifer Aniston on Reese Witherspoon's character in 'The Morning Show'

Washington [US], June 4 : Actor Jennifer Aniston doesn't want her and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' characters to ever part, reported People.

"We have a real interesting relationship. It's like we're family for sure," Aniston, 55, said during a panel at an FYC event at Paramount Studios.

"We love to hate each other, and we love to love each other, and I think that's sort of a really fun dynamic that Reese and I get to play," she added. "And, of course, we would like to be together forever, I would think. I hope, but ... we really don't know what's going to happen."

Aniston's character Alex Levy and Witherspoon's character Bradley Jackson have had an up-and-down working relationship since they were paired to anchor The Morning Show following Mitch Kessler's (Steve Carell) departure in Season 1.

The Season 3 finale aired on November 8, 2023, and concluded with the cast preventing billionaire corporate magnate Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) from selling UBA to Hyperion.

Alex, who was initially intrigued to Paul, played a critical role in delaying the sale by proposing a merger of UBA and rival network NBN.

Meanwhile, Bradley and his brother Hal (Joe Tippett) turned themselves into the FBI for their role in the January 6 rebellion.

While Witherspoon, 48, was absent from Sunday's event, Aniston, who wore a strappy maroon dress, was joined by her costars including Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Tig Notaro.

Seasons 1-3 of The Morning Show are available to stream on Apple TV+. A premiere date for the show's fourth season has not been set, reported People.

