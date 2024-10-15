'It's not about male or female...": Sharvari on male domination in films

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Actor Sharvari recently opened up about her journey in the film industry encompassing her initial days as an assistant director to her much-anticipated role in Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller, 'Alpha' and her perspective on male dominance in cinema.

In a conversation with ANI, the 'Munjya' actor reflected on her early experiences on set.

"Actually, my initial experience on set was as an assistant director. I started off with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.' Then I went on to work on 'Bajirao Mastani,' and I assisted on 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.' So, I think my first exposure to anything related to films was as an assistant director," she recounted, adding, "I really got to learn so much behind the camera, and I believe that knowledge has shaped my career today."

Sharvari, who made her film debut in the 2021 crime comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, credits Aditya Chopra as a guiding light in her journey.

"My debut happened with Yash Raj Films, and Adi sir has always been my mentor. He's someone whose advice I look forward to whenever I'm in a fix," she said.

Addressing the topic of male domination in films, she stated, "I think it's really not about male or female. It's about the film's requirements and how the characters are written. What matters is the demand of the script, and when you fulfill that, that's when audiences truly connect."

Sharvari's excitement for her upcoming film, 'Alpha,' co-starring Alia Bhatt, is palpable. "It is a first-of-its-kind film, a Yash Raj spy universe project featuring two women in incredible action sequences. It's definitely exciting," she said.

When asked about the influence of overwhelming audience response on her role choices, Sharvari remains focused on her passion for storytelling.

"For me, when a script speaks to me, that's what matters. If I'm excited to be a part of something for several months, then that's what I look forward to," she said.

Since her debut in the Prime Video series 'The Forgotten Army' in 2020, Sharvari has garnered positive attention for her performances in projects like 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj.'

Her guest appearance in 'Maharaj' received acclaim, and she recently starred in the action-packed film 'Vedaa' alongside John Abraham.

'Alpha,' directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant shift for Yash Raj Films, which has been known for its male-centric action narratives.

The studio has stirred considerable excitement with a title reveal video that highlights the film's motto: "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!"

Alia Bhatt, who stars alongside Sharvari, adds to the buzz surrounding this project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor