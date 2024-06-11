"It's rewarding...": Miss Diva Supranational 2023 Sonal Kukreja on her journey, fitness routine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Sonal Kukreja is in the limelight for her diverse achievements. She was crowned as Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and is all set to represent India at the Miss Supranational 2024 to be held in Poland.

With these achievements at such a young age, Sonal has become an inspiration for many young talents.

In a conversation with ANI, she spoke about her journey, idea of fitness and shared a message for those who are willing to participate in such beauty pageants.

Sonal, who was crowned Miss Diva 2021 first Runner-up and Miss Diva Supranational, is preparing herself for another journey of Miss Supranational 2024. She expresses her gratitude for all the love and support she received from the people.

Kukreja said, "It's a very rewarding journey. Got so much love and support. It is very important to see how people start recognizing for your strengths, for your talent. So, that happiness is very special and I am considering myself very lucky. It is a special feeling to wear that crown in front of so many people."

On talking about her idea of fitness and what she prefers to eat while preparing herself physically and mentally for the beauty pageants, she added, "My idea with food has always been very clear. I get so much happiness when I have my morning breakfast. But I am very particular about what I eat. I try everything. But on the day-to-day, I like to eat healthy food. So it works out for me. I don't even find eggs boring. Because I think how many types of eggs can you make? I can make eggs in like 20 different styles."

"So, I think when you switch up your food, then you will really start to enjoy food. And I take it very seriously. I have seen my mom making food since childhood. She puts all her love and focus in that food. So the taste of food is something else. When I cook, even if it's just a quick oatmeal, I will put all my effort into it. I will decorate it with nuts and seeds. So that in itself becomes like a dessert to me, even though it's a healthy meal. So I enjoy food that way," she shared on how she enjoys her healthy meal and make it special by putting all her efforts.

As she herself is preparing for another beauty pageant, she said that anyone who dreams of becoming Miss India or participate in any such competition, should have confidence in themselves.

"I would say start by acknowledging that wherever you are, that is enough. Because I feel that a lot of girls get stressed. And because they are putting in so much effort. They dedicate so much of their time in this process. It is very important to hold on to your strengths. And I also feel that if it is written in destiny for you, then it will definitely happen. So keep working with that belief. And I have always believed that the hard work you put in will never go to waste. Whether your dream is fulfilled in one way or another, it is always fulfilled. So keep putting in that hard work, keep putting in the faith and go on," she concluded.

Kukreja will represent India at Miss Supranational 2024.

