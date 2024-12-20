"I've been wanting to direct my own movie": Julia Stiles on making her directorial debut with 'Wish You Were Here'

Washington [US], December 20 : Actress Julia Stiles is all set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Wish You Were Here', which is based on Renee Carlino's 2017 bestselling novel of the same name.

An official synopsis reads, "Isabelle Fuhrman, Mena Massoud, Jennifer Grey and Kelsey Grammer star in a fascinating movie about leaving the everyday world behind to take a chance on true romance, reported People.

"When the perfect night with a perfect stranger ends suddenly the next morning, Charlotte searches for answers and meaning in her disappointing life until she uncovers a secret that changes everything," the synopsis added.

On what inspired her to make the film, she said, "When I read Wish You Were Here, it broke my heart but that good cry where you are laughing through tears, and you're reminded how amazing life can be," she said, reported People.

Stiles shared that 'Wish You Were Here' is "kind of two versions of a love story: the one they actually have and the one they dream about."

"I've been wanting to direct my own movie for a while, and finally found it with this," added the actress, according to People.

'Wish You Were Here' is in theaters on January 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor