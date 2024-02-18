J-Hope Birthday: BTS' Rapper Announces Release of New Documentary and OST Album

J-Hope, the rapper and songwriter of BTS, has announced his upcoming documentary, "Hope on The Street," and a melodic original soundtrack (OST) album on his birthday today (February 18). The official announcement was made through the 'BTS BigHit Official' Instagram account, accompanied by an enticing teaser that sparked excitement among fans.

Watch Teaser Here:

The documentary, "Hope on The Street," is set to be released in March and promises to offer a glimpse into J-Hope's world of dance. J-Hope has previously released his solo documentary, "J-Hope in the Box," before temporarily enlisting in the military. He also surprised his fans with news of a new OST album, which is set to feature six tracks.

J-Hope's return to the spotlight comes after his enlistment in the military in April 2023. He is anticipated to complete his service and return in September 2024.