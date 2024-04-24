Jackie Shroff urges citizens to spare a thought for strays this summer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : While we might have roofs over our heads and ACs to cool us down to prevent us from the scorching heat, our animals roaming the streets won't really have that luxury. In order to help strays this summer, actor Jackie Shroff on Wednesday urged all to provide bowls of water for birds and animals.

In his Instagram post, Shroff delivered a poignant message, stating, "Aaj ki special advice - paani peena nahi bhoolna, aur paani rakhna mat bhoolna! Together, let's make a splash of compassion."

Collaborating with his NGO 'Ped Lagao Bhidu,' Shroff amplified the message across his social media platforms, emphasizing the need to help the voiceless from the heat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6IsNOfyIL7/?hl=en

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shroff will be seen as Captain Khanna in the film 'Two Zero One Four.'

Speaking about the film, he earlier said, "Working on Two Zero One Four has been an exhilarating experience. The film's storyline is both riveting and timely, and I am eager for audiences to witness the intense drama and suspense it has to offer." He added, "The film follows the story of Captain Khanna, a retired army officer drawn back into the world of espionage when tasked with interrogating a notorious Pakistani terrorist. What begins as a routine mission soon escalates into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, as Khanna uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy involving both Indian and foreign intelligence agencies."

