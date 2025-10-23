Jackky Bhagnani Calls Rakul Preet Singh ‘Meri Phuljadi’ as She Stuns on the Phuljadi Cover

Style meets star power as Rakul Preet Singh makes a striking appearance on the Phuljadi cover box, exuding a dazzling energy that’s hard to miss. Known for her effortless elegance and magnetic screen presence, Rakul’s glam-coded avatar is proof of her ever-growing popularity and her position as one of the most stylish leading ladies of the industry know for her pure presence and natural beauty. Adding a personal touch to this spotlight moment, Jackky Bhagnani shared the cover on his Instagram story with a heartfelt line, “Meri Phuljadi ♥️🔥 @rakulpreetsingh.” His sweet gesture instantly amplified the moment, making it a picture-perfect celebration of Rakul’s star power.

Spotted on the cover in a look that perfectly blends festive vibrance and modern glam, Rakul radiates confidence and beauty. Her sharp styling, luminous smile, and effortless poise make her the natural face of the box, a reflection of how seamlessly she carries both elegance and impact.

Being featured on the Phuljadi cover box is more than just a visual treat, it’s a statement of Rakul’s widespread appeal and the way she effortlessly commands attention. Her popularity has soared over the years, making her a go-to face for brands and covers that want to blend star power with grace.