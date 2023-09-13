Jackky Bhagnani receives Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 for most stylish producer

In a night of glitz, glamour, and high-octane star power, Jackky Bhagnani has emerged as the undisputed 'Most Stylish Producer' at the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The grand event took place at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

In 2015, Jackky starred as Kedar Patel in the comedy film Welcome to Karachi, which was released on 28 May 2015.[32] In 2016, he turned to film producing with Sarbjit along with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. Sarbjit was a commercially successful movie. In 2017, he produced and acted in a short film 'Carbon' released on YouTube. On the work front Jackky is a producer of some much-awaited films such as Mission Raniganj, Ganapath Part 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and so on.

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that celebrates excellence. In its 2023 edition, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience, with an illustrious gathering celebrating exceptional accomplishments.