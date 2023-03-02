Jackky Bhagnani shares action BTS pic of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' from Scotland

Mumbai, March 2 Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who is busy with his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', recently took to social media to share a picture from the film's shoot in Scotland. The BTS (behind the scenes) picture gives a glimpse of the magnanimous scale of the film along with tanks, guns and explosions.

In the picture, one can see the vast expanse of a landscape captured with a wide angle lens with war machines and an explosion filling up the screen. Jackky captioned the picture, "Guns… Tanks… Explosions…kaboom ?? See you guys at cinema. #BMCM #Scotland"

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will bring together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the powerful antagonist.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' fame.

