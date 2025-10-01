Jacob Elordi's chilling transformation revealed in new 'Frankenstein' trailer; check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' was unveiled just in time for the Halloween season.

Netflix shared the trailer on Wednesday, giving viewers a clear look at Jacob Elordi as the iconic monster, complete with his chilling voice and an almost unrecognizable face.

The trailer also features Oscar Isaac as Victor Von Frankenstein, the ambitious scientist who brings the creature to life, and Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, his bride-to-be. The film teases striking visuals, from an icy ship voyage to a grand ballroom gathering, reflecting del Toro's signature style of dark fantasy.

Take a look

Frankenstein has already made waves on the festival circuit, with its premiere at the Venice Film Festival before heading to Telluride and the Toronto International Film Festival. At TIFF, the film was named runner-up for the People's Choice Award, often seen as an early sign of awards season success, according to Variety.

Del Toro, who has wanted to adapt Mary Shelley's novel for decades, shared his vision for the story with Variety, saying, "The usual discourse of Frankenstein has to do with science gone awry. But for me, it's about the human spirit. It's not a cautionary tale: It's about forgiveness, understanding, and the importance of listening to each other."

As per Variety, the film will be released in select theatres on October 17 for awards consideration, followed by its global streaming premiere on November 7.

