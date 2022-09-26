Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez was granted interim bail on Monday in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Delhi's Patiala House Court granted interim bail to the actor subject to a bond of Rs 50,000. The Housefull actress was questioned for 8 hours in connection with the case.

The actor was allegedly gifted jewellery worth over Rs 7 crore by Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He had also allegedly gifted several high end cars, expensive bags, clothes, shoes and costly watches to the actor and her family members. Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various high-profile individuals, such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.