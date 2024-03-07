Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts to Fire Incident at Her 17-Storey Building in Mumbai, Says 'Currently, I Am in...'

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram story to express her gratitude to well-wishers after a fire broke out at her high-rise residence in Bandra. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Navroze Apartment in Pali Hill.

In her statement, Jacqueline assured her followers that she was not at home when the fire erupted and confirmed the safety of all residents. She extended her thanks to the swift rescue operations and mentioned that she is currently in Colombo for the Opening of Legends Cricket Trophy.

The actress wrote, "Thank you for all the concern and love as there was a fire at my apartment building last night. Fortunately, we are all safe and unharmed (even the furry friends)." She went on to express her gratitude for the prompt rescue operations that ensured the safe evacuation of everyone.

Jacqueline, who owns a luxurious 5-BHK unit in the 17-storey building, purchased the apartment in 2023. Local reports indicate that the fire originated in a kitchen on the 13th floor.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline will soon make her Hollywood debut and will be seen alongside action star Jean-Claude Van Damme in the film Tell It Like A Woman. The actress recently shared a photo with the actor on her social media handle, which quickly went viral. She also confirmed that she has shot the film with the action star in Italy.