Jacqueline Fernandez seeks court permission for international travel to Dubai

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez moved an application in a Delhi Court seeking permission to travel to Dubai from January 27 to 30, to attend the PepsiCo India conference.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to file a response on the Jacqueline application. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik on Wednesday granted time to ED and fixed the matter for January 27, for a hearing.

Jacqueline Fernandes on Wednesday withdrew her earlier application seeking to travel to Dubai due to rescheduled of her travel programme.

Jacqueline Fernandez is being investigated by the ED in an Rs-200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez earlier had appeared before the probe agency for questioning in a money laundering investigation against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.