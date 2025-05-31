Jacqueline Fernandez to Set the Stage Ablaze at Miss World 2025 Grand Finale in Hyderabad

The glamour and grandeur of the 72nd Miss World pageant will unfold tonight at the HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad, as Global Icon Jacqueliene Fernandez prepares to deliver a spectacular live performance at the highly anticipated Grand Finale. The event, which marks India’s third time hosting the prestigious pageant, brings together 108 contestants from across the globe in a dazzling celebration of beauty, purpose, and culture. Over the past month, contestants have immersed themselves in India’s vibrant traditions, explored the sights of Telangana, and participated in the ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ initiatives that lie at the heart of the Miss World mission.

Adding Bollywood dazzle to the evening, Jacqueliene Fernandez will share the stage delivering performances that promise to elevate the night’s energy. Jacqueliene's performance is one of the most anticipated segments of the evening. Her energy and stage presence are expected to add a vibrant touch to the ceremony.Co-hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar, the finale will also witness the presence of many celebrities.

The Miss World 2025 finale is scheduled for Saturday, 1pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time Zone), which is Saturday, 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).The Miss World competition began in 1951 in the UK as a beauty pageant. It grew in popularity through the 20th century despite facing criticism, particularly from feminist groups. Today, Miss World is one of the most recognised beauty contests, and the organisers stress Miss World is all about ‘promoting diverse representations of beauty and humanitarian causes’.

India has produced six Miss World winners, from Reita Faria in 1966 to Aishwarya Rai (1994). Manushi Chhillar (2017) was the last Indian to have won the Miss World title. Before her, in 1997, Diana Hayden was crowned Miss World, followed by Yukta Mookhey (1999) and Priyanka Chopra in 2000.