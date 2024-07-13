Jagadguru Rambhadracharya to Swami Sadananda Saraswati, dharmagurus arrive to bless Anant-Radhika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : The grand wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, with Radhika Merchant proved to be the biggest gathering of religious and spiritual leaders from the various Vedic Hindu traditions in recent memory.

The assembly of various dharmagurus highlights the young Ambani couple's desire to begin their married life with blessings and wisdom from various spiritual leaders of the Vedic tradition, showing the deep reverence they hold for Indian rituals, customs, and traditions.

Prominent seers including Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, and Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to bless Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony.

#WATCH | Founder head of Tulsi Peeth, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya arrives at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0ZNCSLBiAr—(@ANI) July 13, 2024

Founder head of Tulsi Peeth, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya also graced the ceremony.

#WATCH | Founder head of Tulsi Peeth, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya arrives at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0ZNCSLBiAr—(@ANI) July 13, 2024

Gaurang Das Prabhu, Divisional Director of ISKCON and monk Gaur Gopal Das, Radhanath Swami, member, Governing Body, ISKCON; Pujyashri Rameshbhai Oza, Gautambhai Oza, Pujyashri Devaprasad Maharaj, Vijuben Rajani, Shree Anandabawa Seva Sanstha, Shri Balak Yogeshwardas Ji Maharaj, Badrinath Dham, Pujyashri Chidanand Saraswati, Head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram; Jain Muni Shree Namramuni Maharaj, founder-Prasadham; Dhirendra Shastri from Bageshwar Dham also arrived to bless the couple.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji, Vatsalya Gram also graced the ceremony. Swami Rambhadracharya, Swami Kailashanand, Mahamandaleshwar, Niranjani Akhara, Avdeshanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara, Shri Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, Vishwa Shanti Sewa Trust, and Shri Vishal Rakesh ji Goswami, Head Priest, Shrinathji Temple also arrived to bless the beautiful couple.

The wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai unfolded as a true fairytale, marked by grandeur and emotional moments.

The ceremony, held on Friday, witnessed the union of elegance and opulence as the bride and groom made memorable entrances amidst a gathering of esteemed guests. Anant Ambani, accompanied by his parents

Mukesh and Nita Ambani, made a majestic arrival, setting the tone for the evening's festivities.

The groom's procession included his uncle, Anil Ambani, and siblings Akash, Isha, Shloka, and Anand, creating a moment of familial warmth and grandeur.

In contrast, Radhika Merchant's entrance stole the spotlight with its sheer beauty and emotional depth.

The bride, adorned in a stunning ivory and red ensemble blending traditional motifs with modern aesthetics, arrived on a peacock-shaped boat. Her arrival was made even more magical with a live rendition by singer Shreya Ghoshal, which added to the enchantment of the moment.

Several videos shared on social media capturing Radhika's emotional response as she walked down the aisle with her father, Viren Merchant, quickly went viral, showcasing her touching journey towards the mandap amidst cheers and smiles from family and friends.

The heartfelt scenes resonated deeply across social media, with viewers praising the emotions on display.

Radhika Merchant's bridal attire for the vidaai ceremony, meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, reflected a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair.

Her sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate Karchobi work on a backless blouse, complemented by a brocade silk lehenga skirt adorned with Banarasi prints in vibrant sunset hues. The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor