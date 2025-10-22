James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash Gets a Spectacular Diwali Welcome in India

This Diwali, India witnessed a cinematic celebration unlike any other as Pandora officially arrived in Indian theatres with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, the biggest cinematic event of the year, both in India and across the globe.

Deeply resonating with India’s emotions, values and festive spirit, the Avatar saga has long held a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences. The first two instalments emerged as monumental blockbusters at the Indian box office, creating a legacy that continues to grow stronger with every chapter.

To mark the arrival of Pandora this festive season, theatres across the country transformed into a mesmerising slice of Pandora. Fans celebrated Diwali in true Avatar style lighting hundreds of diyas to form the iconic ‘A’, the universal symbol of Avatar and creating larger-than-life rangolis inspired by Pandora’s vibrant world. The result was a spectacular fusion of global cinema and Indian tradition symbolising how Avatar transcends screens and cultures, uniting storytelling and celebration on a grand scale.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron returns to expand this extraordinary cinematic universe like never before taking audiences deeper into Pandora’s untold realms. As the biggest cinematic event of the year, Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to redefine spectacle and emotion, reaffirming India’s everlasting love for James Cameron’s vision and storytelling brilliance.

20th Century Studios will release Avatar: Fire and Ash on 19th December 2025 in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.