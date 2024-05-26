James Gunn unveils all-star writing team for DCU series 'Lanterns'

Washington [US], May 26 : In a thrilling update for DC Universe fans, James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, has shed light on the highly-anticipated series, 'Lanterns,' currently in the works at Max.

Taking to social media, Gunn confirmed the powerhouse team of writers behind the project, igniting excitement among comic enthusiasts worldwide.

"Yes, it's true. The Lanterns DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof," Gunn shared on Instagram.

"A hearty welcome to Chris and @damonlindelof as they join the DC Studios family (no welcome necessary for old @tomking_tk, who has been here nearly since inception)," he added.

Damon Lindelof, acclaimed for his visionary work on HBO's 'Watchmen,' joins the team, bringing with him a wealth of narrative prowess.

Alongside him, Chris Mundy, known for his contributions to gripping dramas like 'True Detective' and 'Ozark,' adds his seasoned expertise.

Not to be outdone, Tom King, a stalwart in the realm of DC Comics, lends his distinct voice to the project.

'Lanterns' emerged as one of the flagship projects announced by Gunn in early 2023, signalling a new era for the DC Universe.

Spearheaded by Arrow producer Greg Berlanti, the Green Lantern series has been a beacon of anticipation since its inception in 2019.

Previously reported to revolve around Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, portrayed by Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine respectively, the series underwent a dramatic shift.

Now, the spotlight turns to John Stewart, a pioneering figure in the DC pantheon and one of the most enduring Green Lanterns in history.

Adding to the excitement, Nathan Fillion secures the role of Green Lantern Guy Gardner, adding his flair to the ensemble cast.

With such talent assembled both on and off-screen, 'Lanterns' emerges as a beacon of hope, promising to illuminate the DC Universe in ways never before seen.

As fans eagerly await further updates, anticipation continues to soar for what promises to be a thrilling addition to the superhero landscape.

