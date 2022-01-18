Jamie Lynn Spears not doing book tour for 'Things I Should Have Said'

Days after an online feud with sister Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn has announced that she is not doing a nationwide tour to promote her new book.

While some may think that the reason behind such a big decision would be the recent public feud with her music icon sister Britney Spears; sources connected to Jamie Lynn told TMZ it's something other.

Sources told TMZ that Britney's younger sister Jamie Lynn was approached about doing a book tour that could encourage folks to buy the memoir, but she was adamant it wasn't for her.

The sources told that Jamie Lynn didn't write her book, 'Things I Should Have Said,' to make money out of it. Instead, they said she wrote it to address her past, heal from it and move on.

The outlet was told, that "a portion" of the proceeds will go to a number of charities.

For the unversed, Jamie Lynn tried to donate profits from her last book to a charity last October, but the charity rejected her gesture because of all the backlash coming from the conservatorship battle that Britney was fighting.

So, as per the sources, this time Jamie Lynn has kept the name of the charities under the wraps to avoid a similar outcome this time.

Some excerpts from the recent book are already being ripped by Britney who is repeatedly lashing out at Jamie Lynn on social media.

Britney said she is upset both by Jamie Lynn's interview on 'Nightline' and a passage in the book where she claims the 'Toxic' star once locked them both in a room with a knife.

Sources told TMZ that Jamie Lynn is not shocked by Britney's reaction, because she knows her sister better than anyone and was prepared for such reactions from Britney and others.

The insiders added that Jamie Lynn feels it's her story to tell, and it's important to address what she lived through so she can move forward.

While Jamie Lynn did a couple of media interviews about the book, the outlet was told that she doesn't feel like it's necessary to go further with a tour.

( With inputs from ANI )

