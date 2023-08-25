Jamnabai Narsee alumni association's 'Cascade' fest sees participation of over 50 renowned schools

On August 12th and 13th, 2023, the Jamnabai Narsee Alumni Association proudly presented Cascade 28, powered by Uniball India. This edition of Cascade boasted exceptional participation of over 50 renowned schools, featured nearly 80 dynamic events, engaged the expertise of 100 esteemed judges, and welcomed a staggering 6000 participants. The festival was a convergence of restless voices, imaginative eyes, and artistic performers, all partaking in a myriad of disciplines including fine arts, literary arts, performing arts, sports, and an array of captivating activities.

At the heart of Cascade, the personality contest "Numero Uno", stood out as one of the main highlights. Esteemed personalities including Ms. Aditi Mittal, Ms. Alankrita Shrivastava, and Ms.Kanika Dhillon, graced the event as judges, skillfully evaluating students' personalities with their quick wit and charismatic personas. From the event lineup, the street dance competition "Bring It On" took center stage and showcased captivating glimpses into the vibrant world of street dance. Setting an exquisite tone, the band performance contest "Big Band Theory" mesmerized the audience as raw musical talent took the spotlight.

Participants delivered riveting performances, ranging from soulful ballads to dynamic folk fusions. Esteemed figures in the music industry, including Mr. Armaan Malik, Mr. Rochak Kohli, and Ms. Jahnvi Shrimankar, lent their expertise as judges, elevating the event’s grandeur and provided invaluable feedback to the budding performers. As a prelude, JNAA hosted "Aashayein by Cascade", extending equal opportunities to more than 500 underprivileged children who took part, performed and left with scholarships besideshearts full of gratitude on July 23rd, 2023.

The overall winners of Cascade, Pawar Public School, Dombivali, excelled across these contests,in line with Cascade’s core goal of expanding creative horizons. With the continued support of the trustees of Jamnabai Narsee School, the festival was yet again a spectacle to remember. The managing trustee, Shri. Jairaj Thacker also conveyed words of artistic commendation, extending appreciation to the organizers and participants for their dedicated contributions. Cascade stands committed to its promise of returning each year in a bigger and an even better from, and the 28th edition certainly fulfilled this commitment, as the one’s before!



