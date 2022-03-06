Jane Campion opens up about Oscars' live telecast decision

Filmmaker Jane Campion has become the newest celeb to speak out publicly about the Academy's decision to pre-record eight craft categories and present them during the live telecast.

According to Variety, Campion was bestowed with the Cinematic Imagery Award during the ADG Awards on Saturday evening.

While delivering a speech via video, the Oscar-nominated director, said, "I want to take this moment to express particularly how important production designers [are] to create any good film. I don't know what their reasons were, it's hard for any directors to understand that choice."

She continued, "I would definitely have included design in the main body of the awards because the designer is one of the very first people I bring onto a team. All the work that you do as designers is so vital, and it is really deeply valued by myself and your peers."

Further, while thanking the group of art directors, Campion said, "I have so much respect for you." During her speech, Campion also announced that she had caught COVID, but the filmmaker said she was not feeling sick.

As per Variety, earlier this week, Del Toro called out the Academy and its decision. The awards for documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short and sound will be handed out at 4 pm, before the ceremony.

Del Toro commented, "If any year was the year to think about it, this is not the year not to hear their names live at the Oscars. This is the year to sing and do it live."

( With inputs from ANI )

