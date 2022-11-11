Janhvi Kapoor dislocates her shoulder during shoot of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor is putting the hard yards for her next opposite Rajkummar Rao. Both actors will play cricketers in the film and are putting their best foot forward for their roles.Janhvi has been practicing cricket and is rigorously working to stay fit. However, it has come with a price for the actress. She says, “I know that’s going to be another memorable experience. I’ve already dislocated my shoulder twice while playing cricket.” The film is produced by Karan Johar who gave Janhvi her first break in Dhadak. It is directed by Saran Sharma who also directed Janhvi in Gunjan Saxena.

In addition to Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal of which she says, “It is my most precious film. I know I say that every time. But really, this has been an experience so rewarding that when I am alone, I sit and think about it. I’ve never felt like that for any film.”