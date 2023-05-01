Janhvi Kapoor pens a lengthy note announcing ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ wrap

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao share the screen for their fans in Dharma Productions 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi.' The team of the film has recently wrapped the shooting of the sports drama which is one of the most awaited films of 2023.'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi' will mark the second collaboration between the stars after starring in 'Roohi.' The official Instagram page of Dharma Productions, as well as the leads of the film, took to their Instagram story and announced the wrap of the film.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a sunset picture on her story where she wrote, "It's a wrap. #MrandMrsMahi." The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is backed up by Karan Johar, revolving around the storyline of cricket.Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor was seen intensely preparing for the film and honing her cricket skills for the role, where she was also injured during the shoot of the film. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao also gave an update and took to his story, where he wrote, "And it's a wrap for us #MrandMrsMahi." The makers of the film are yet to announce the release date of the film. Talking about the work front of the lead actors, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Mili', where she will next be seen with Varun Dhawan, marking her first project with him. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is set to release on October 6.