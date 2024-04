Janhvi Kapoor Shares Unseen Photos of Radhika Merchant's Bridal Shower (See Pic)

Radhika Merchant is soon going to get married to Business Tycoon son Anant Ambani. Last month Ambani's arranged a huge pre-wedding function of Radhika and Anant wedding. Their prewedding event was became talk of the town. Now picture from Radhika's Hen's party (Bridal Shower) is going viral on social media.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took social media and shared a cute photo of with all girl's dress in pink pajamas and princes crown on head. Everyone was looking good but one who was outshining all was Radhika Merchant. While posting this photo Janhvi captioned it as "A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party 💕 for the most special bride."

The photo was so cute that actor Arjun Kapoor also commented on it saying 'Panchi'.