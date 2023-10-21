Janhvi Kapoor to begin second schedule of 'Devara' with Jr NTR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to begin the second shooting schedule of her upcoming Pan-India film 'Devara'.

Helmed by Koratala Siva the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

As per a source, "Janhvi will be starting the second shoot schedule for Devara with NTR JR on October 24. The actress shot the first schedule for only 3 days. Ahead of this, she will be busy shooting for the project in Goa from October and the shoot schedule will be approximately extended till January for 3 to 4 months."

'Devara' will be released in two parts.

The first part of the film will be released on April 5, 2024.

'Devara' marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the 'RRR' actor.

The film's music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer.

The official release date of the second part of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite RajKummar Rao and in 'Ulajh' alongside Gulshan Devaiah.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'KGF' director Prashant Neel's upcoming Pan-India film.

