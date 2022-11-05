Janhvi Kapoor wishes her "lifeline" Khushi Kapoor on her birthday

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, on Saturday, sent warm birthday wishes for her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture which she captioned, "It's my favourite persons birthday. The bestest girl in the world my whole heart and my lifeline. I love you and I miss you so much and I wish I was with you rn."

Janhvi and Khushi share a very healthy sisterly bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They both are the daughters of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Khushi will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies', alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

'The Archies' is an official adaptation of an American comic 'Archies'.

Archie comics feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, and have seen several adaptations over the years.

The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics. The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.

The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Janhvi, on the other hand, was recently seen in the survival thriller film 'Mili' alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit 'Helen'. Said to be based on true events, the film traces the struggles of Janhvi as Mili, who races against time to stay alive inside a freezer. Mathukutty Xavier has directed it. It is Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who backs the film.

Janhvi is currently getting a lot of praise for her performance in the film.

Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Bawal' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

