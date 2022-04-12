Jannat actress, Sonal Chauhan joins the cast of Om Raut's Adipurush

Om Raut's upcoming film 'Adipurush' has a new addition to its cast. Sonal Chauhan has officially joined the star cast of the film. The mythological film, which will be re-telling the Ramayana, will have the Jannat actress playing a key character. When asked about the speculations going on about her being part of Adipurush, the actress confirmed the reports and told a leading daily. "Yes, I'm a part of Adipurush and I'm excited about it. It's a very different world from the kind of work I've done so far. I am sure the audience will enjoy the magnum opus that is Adipurush."

The film, helmed by Om Raut, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, will be released in Hindi and Telugu. Prabhas will essay the role of Raghava in Adipurush, while Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The character of Lankesh will be portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. This movie is slated to be out in theatres on January 12, 2023. The shoot for the film has already been wrapped up and the project is in the post-production stage right now. Apart from Adipurush, the actress will also be seen in the film 'The Ghost'. Sonal replaced Jacqueline Fernandez, who was initially roped in to play the lead role in The Ghost and the film marks Sonal and Nagarjuna's first collaboration. The high-octane action entertainer is directed by Praveen Sattaru.

