Jas Sagu & Arsala Qureishi’s Love Lingo Season 2 Teaser Out Now: Can’t Wait to Hear the Power-Packed Line-up of Guests!

The much-anticipated teaser for Love Lingo Season 2 is now live, marking the return of one of India’s most heartfelt and thought-provoking podcasts. Hosted by Jas Sagu and Arsala Qureishi, the series continues to explore the evolving language of love, identity, and culture through unfiltered, and deeply personal conversations. Jas Sagu and Arsala Qureishi lead with empathy and curiosity, creating a space where vulnerability becomes strength and stories become bridges.

Following the success of its debut season, which featured inspiring voices like Mozez Singh, Sona Mohapatra, Vishal Punjabi, and Nikhil Taneja, Love Lingo established itself as a space for authenticity and emotional honesty. With its second season, the podcast ventures further into the complexities of modern relationships and the many ways in which people express and experience love in a changing world.

Season 2 features an eclectic lineup of voices, including Kubbra Sait, Neeraj Kabi, Anish Gawande and Pranav Mishra, who lend their perspectives to compelling themes such as The Good Girl Syndrome and What Young India Wants. Through these discussions, Love Lingo continues to challenge stereotypes, question expectations, and celebrate individuality.

At its core, Love Lingo is a celebration of connection, an open invitation to listen, relate, and experience the magic of genuine conversations. With the official teaser for Season 2 now out, audiences are eagerly anticipating a captivating lineup of power-packed guests.