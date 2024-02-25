Jasmine Bhasin showers b'day love on her 'shining star' Aly Goni with romantic video

Mumbai, Feb 25 Actress Jasmine Bhasin penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'shining star'-- Aly Goni, as the latter has turned 33 on Sunday, saying how his smile lights up her soul.

Jasmine and Aly are currently on a vacation to Phuket, Thailand.

The actress, who is known for her work in 'Honeymoon', took to Instagram and dropped a romantic video with her beau.

In the Reel, Aly and Jasmine can be seen walking hand in hand on a wooden platform, which is placed on a water body.

Jasmine is wearing a white short dress, with half frill sleeves. Her hair is half tied, half left open, and is wearing slippers.

Aly on the other hand is sporting a black shirt, and matching trousers. He completed his cool look with matching sneakers and sunglasses.

The lovebirds are candidly walking and laughing their hearts out on the pathway beautifully decorated with yellow lights.

She gave the tune of 'Ve Haaniyaan' to the Reel, and wrote a sweet birthday wish for the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame actor.

The note reads: "Happy birthday my shining star @alygoni...May this year bring you lots of happiness, success and good health. Your smile lights up my soul. I always pray for your happiness."

Aly commented on the post and said: "Wow so candid...thank youu."

In the Stories section, Jasmine shared a small video wherein Aly can be seen having his meal against the picturesque backdrop of a mesmerising ocean.

Aly can be seen giving a flying kiss to his ladylove.

The duo met in 2018 during 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. However, they began a romantic relationship in 2021 after participating in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmine has Punjabi film 'Carry On Jattiye' in the kitty.

