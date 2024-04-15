Jasmine's Monday wisdom on being the one people want to work with again: 'Talent will get u hired'

Mumbai, April 15 The 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jasmine Bhasin on Monday shared some words of wisdom, saying 'be the person that people want to work with again'.

The actress, who is known for her work in 'Tashan-e-Ishq', 'Dil Se Dil Tak', and 'Jab We Matched', took to Instagram stories and reshared a quote posted by the Kishore Kapoor Acting Institute.

The quote read: "Be the person that people want to work with again. Talent will get you hired. Personality will keep you working."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmine has Punjabi films 'Carry On Jattiye' and 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale di' in the kitty.

She has also been a part of 'Naagin 4', 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.

