Jason Tham added some mass to look mature for his role in ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond'

Mumbai, March 2 Actor Jason Tham has opened up on working in the web series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', sharing how he had to gain a little mass to achieve a serious and matured look.

Jason, who has starred mostly in romantic comedy space like 'Happy New Year', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi', will be seen in uniform in this series.

Talking about the character, Jason said: "I am playing the role of Victor Maisnam, a special agent, from the military intelligence unit, who is actively helping out in the mission with help of my informants."

Speaking about the preparations, he shared: "I have played a very different character from all the earlier roles I have played on screen. The character gave me a very serious and matured look, I even had to gain a little mass. Playing someone in uniform is a sense of responsibility and as an actor, I have taken that effort to look like a military officer. I consider this as a great opportunity to play a special character."

The show takes the audience behind the scenes of a large magnitude defence operation like Balakot, and the ensuing mission to bring back Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman.

The Balakot airstrike was a bombing raid conducted by Indian warplanes on February 26, 2019 in Balakot, Pakistan, against an alleged terrorist training camp. Pakistan had shot down an Indian warplane and took its pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, as prisoner.

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' is inspired by this defining chapter in India's history.

Jason further added: "I was really curious about the events that happened during the Balakot and Pulwama attack. I remember it being all over the newspapers and channels. So as soon as they approached me for this series I was super excited. Not only for the experience but also the fact that I would be getting details of the events that were unavailable before."

The show stars Ashutosh Rana, Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna.

Directed by Santosh Singh, it will soon release on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor