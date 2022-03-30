Jaspreet Singh: If a joke is offensive, it can be criticised instead of violence

Mumbai, March 30 Stand-up comedian Jaspreet Singh who has come up with his new show 'Koi Load Nehi', in the context of the Oscars controversy says that if a joke is offensive to an audience it should be criticised but physical violence cannot be an answer.

In conversation with , Jaspreet was asked to share his thought on the controversial incident that took place at the Academy Award ceremony where stand-up comedian Chris Rock cracked a joke about Will Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith and called her 'GI Jane 2'.

'G.I. Jane' is film in which lead actress Demi Moore shaved her head to complete her Navy Seal training.

Since Jada is suffering from alopecia, a medical condition due to which she lost her hair, the joke didn't go well with her and Will. Will walked onto the stage and punched Chris for his comment.

Commenting on the matter Jaspreet told : "If a joke didn't go well with the audience, as a comedian, I am ready to apologise and if it is offensive, the audience should criticise. But slapping the comedian, physical violence cannot be an answer to anything. I think both of them eventually understood that and both apologised."

Coming from a middle-class family, Jaspreet studied civil engineering and worked as a professional before getting into full-time stand-up comedy.

Now that he is doing multi-city tours and his first comedy special 'Koi Load Nehi' is out on Prime Video, he feels a certain sense of responsibility.

He said, "Even though it is not in the job description of a comedian, I feel, with my growing followers, there are few social topics I would like to address and express my satirical take on them. Be it gender equality, stereotyping of my community, I would like to bring them into my performance. For instance, I am stereotyped because I am a Sardar."

"My intention is to utilise my stage to continue some of the socially relevant conversations through my performance, my humour, my satire is my weapon," smiled Jaspreet.

'Koi Load Nehi' is directed by Karan Asnani, produced by Myoho Films, Blip, and LVC.

