Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan celebrates first wedding anniversary, see video

Indian Cricketer Jaspreet Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan who is a television actress are celebrating their first marriage anniversary. The couple today on 15th March celebrated their one-year anniversary and also shared the heartfelt note on their Instagram handles, Bumrah while sharing the video of their wedding wrote “Life is better when we’re together. There’s no better way to say it really. You make me happier, kinder, funnier, more peaceful, knowing that we both add meaning and stability to each other’s lives. One year is just a small, tiny fraction of the time I plan on spending with you, happy anniversary. I love you.”

Ganesan too shared the same message with the same video on her Instagram. The video caught the eyes of many and it got over five lakh views on Bumrah’s account in just few hours. Bumrah and Sanjana on 15th March 2021 got married in a Shik religion wedding and in in a private ceremony.

Social media is filled with heartwarming comments, one of the Instagram user wrote, “This Punjabi lad has done great. God will always keep both of you happy." While one commented “Happy marriage anniversary both of you." Another said “Happy wedding anniversary."



