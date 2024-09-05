Jatin pandit’s son, Raahul Jatin creates music video of his song with AI

Mumbai, Sep 5 Singer-songwriter Raahul Jatin, the son of music composer Jatin Pandit, of music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, recently released his new song, ‘Mausam Barish Ka’. He shared how he created the music video of the song with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool.

He also shared how he created the entire song in just one sitting.

Talking about the process of creating the video, he said, “It's the first video I'll be releasing that's entirely created with AI, and I think it's incredible how you can simply describe your vision, and the AI brings it to life. It's amazing to see it all come together so quickly. While the song itself has been made with no AI, the use of AI in the video really makes you wonder about the future of music creation”.

He added that the music video remains true to the emotions behind the song. He shared, “I wanted the music video for 'Mausam Barish Ka' to feel as real as the moments that inspired it. Even though we used AI to create it, every scene is packed with the emotions and memories I actually experienced on my date. It's like reliving that special day through the music and visuals”.

He further mentioned, “I’m really excited to share that I’ll be releasing the Indian version of this song soon. It’s close to my heart, inspired by the magic Jubin Nautiyal brought to us with 'Barsaat Ho Jaaye.' I still remember when he released it during the monsoon in 2022, there was something so special about it that made me think, 'I need to create something just as soulful for this beautiful season too”.

The singer-songwriter got the inspiration for the song while out on a date with his crush.

“I was on a date with my crush, and it was one of those moments that seem like they only happen in Hindi films but it happened to me in real life. We went out for coffee, and as we walked towards her car, it started to rain. It felt magical, and it's moments like these that we want to hold close to our hearts forever. That's what eventually led me to make this song”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor