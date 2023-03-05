Jatin Singh Jamwal makes a comeback to small screen after 3 years

Mumbai, March 5 Jatin Singh Jamwal has made comeback to small screen after a gap of three years and the actor is happy to get a chance to work with producer Sandiip Sikcand for his recent project.

Jatin Singh was previously seen on 'Chandranandini' and 'Dhaii kilo Prem'.

Jatin revealed that his first project with Sandiip Sikcand was 'Dhhai kilo Prem' where he met him and got to know him, personally and professionally.

He mentioned: "Sandiip sir had always created an equal environment for all the actors on set either the lead or any other characters. He used to shower equal love on everyone so no one should feel that he or she is new in the industry."

"Once in a general conversation after the end of 'Dhhai kilo Prem', I asked him What's Next ? to which he replied, If you are wishing to take this as a long journey without any shortcut then have patience, you will get the right thing at a right time and you are in my mind."

"I am going to cast you in my show whenever I will feel like that's this is something made for you that day we are going to work together and here I bagged another role in his show," he added

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor