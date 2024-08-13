Javed Akhtar attends trailer launch of docuseries 'Angry Young Men'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Popular lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Tuesday marked his presence at the trailer launch of the anticipated docuseries 'Angry Young Men' in Mumbai.

Javed Akhtar was seen arriving in his signature kurta pyjama look at the launch.

Javed Akhtar's daughter-in-law Shibani also arrived at the event.

A while ago, Salim Khan and his son Sohail Khan arrived at the event.

Streaming giant Prime Video will soon come up with a docuseries 'Angry Young Men', which explores the formidable creative partnership and legacy of writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, 'Angry Young Men' is executive produced by Salman Khan along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The series marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao and features personal narrations from Salim-Javed as well as insights from notable figures in Indian cinema.

Earlier Salman Khan called the docu-series a tribute to his dad and Akhtar's legacy and wished to see them reuniting on something.

"Personally, I would love to see them working together in the future, I hope the fans and viewers can also agree. Whether it's time, destiny, or professional choices that bring them together, their partnership always brings out the best. Angry Young Men is a tribute to their creative brilliance and the profound impact they've had on Indian cinema. It's an insightful journey into the hearts and minds of two superstar writers who changed the landscape of storytelling forever," he said in a press note shared by the team of Prime Video.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Reema Kagti, Director Namrata Rao, and Manish Menghani, Director-Content Licensing, Prime Video, India, will also be present at the event.

After collaborating on 22 Bollywood films as well as two Kannada films, the duo decided to separate in 1982. The title of the documentary, 'Angry Young Men', refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the past.

The docuseries will be out on August 20.

