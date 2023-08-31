Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee combo packs a punch

Shah Rukh Khan finally dropped the trailer of his most-awaited film Jawan on Thursday, and it has blockbuster written all over it. Shah Rukh Khan finally dropped the trailer of his most-awaited film Jawan on Thursday, and it has blockbuster written all over it. The film, which has been directed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar, is Shah Rukh's second release of the year after the blockbuster hit Pathaan, which was released in January.Shah Rukh Khan plays a former soldier in the movie and operates a team of six women as they pull off different heists around the country. They hijack a metro and Nayanthara's police officer is put in charge of the case. She asks him what he wants when he names ‘Alia Bhatt’.

However, it looks like Shah Rukh was also married to Nayanthara in the past as they share some romantic moments in a couple of scenes. Deepika Padukone makes a fierce special appearance and beats Shah Rukh in a wrestling match. Vijay Sethupathi is seen in different avatars but appears to play the ‘fourth largest arms dealer in the world.’ Alongside Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, among others. Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also features Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance. Jawan releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on September 7, 2023. Advance bookings for the film in various parts of the world promise a huge opening for the Shah Rukh Khan film.