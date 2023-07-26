Jay Banushali calls Barbie movie worst ever film, warns against taking kids watching

Days, after Juhi Parmar lashed out at the makers of Barbie, for its adult content and improper language, actor Jay Banushali also ecohed similar sentiment. The actor turned host took to his Instagram stories, on Wednesday and posted a video of him speaking about the experience of watching Barbie with his daughter. “Trust me guys, bawasir hai (it's like piles). Bacha raha hu aapko. Aapke paise bacha raha hu. Aapka mansik santulan bacha raha hu. Kyunki issey buri movie maine aaj tak nahi dekhi hai. (I'm saving you. I'm saving your money and mental balance. I haven't seen a worse film than this). It's a super, super, super bad film. Trust me guys ye jitni havua aap dekh rahe hain, koi bolne ke layak bhi nahi hai. Matlab sachi bata raha hu (The hype is all false. Every one is stunned after the movie. I'm telling you the truth) it took two days for me to make this video because main aisa tha ki ye kya film bana di hai, aur promote aisa kar rahe hain ki mujhe laga bachcho ke liye hoga. Lekin na bachchon ke liye hai na bado ke liye.” (I was like what kind of a film they've made, and they've promoted like it's a kids movie. But it's for neither kids nor adults)

“Sabse mazzedar baat thi ki kyunki maine paise de diye the toh main koshish kar raha tha main tolerate karu iss movie ko end tak. I think film shuru hone ke aadhe ghante baad hi meri beti bolti hai (The best part is since I'd already paid for the movie, I was trying to tolerate it till the end. But just half an hour after the movie started, my daughter said), 'Dad, I'm sleeping. I can't watch this film. Ya toh mujhe ghar le ke chalo (either take me home), I'm too bored.' Maine bola, ‘Nahi nahi beta (I said, ‘No darling), it’s a good film.' And the look on her face, main aapko bata nahi sakta meri beti ne kabhi life mein mujhe aisa look nahi diya hai (I can't tell you my daughter has never given me such a look in my entire life). She was actually judging me because of the film. She was like, ‘Mere baap ko agar ye film pasand aa sakti hai toh fir… main kya bolu.' So main sahi bata raha hu, aapke bachche aap pe doubt karenge. Agar aapne zidd bhi ki na ki ye film dekhne chalte hain, wo doubt karenge aapke taste pe, aapke choices par ('If my dad can like this movie then… what can I say.' So I'm telling you your kids will doubt you. Even if you insist you watch the film, they will doubt your taste and choices). So please beware," Jay said in the video.



