Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha Declaration Reveals Amitabh Bachchan's Extensive Wealth: Jewelry, Property, Cars Worth Crores

Actress and politician Jaya Bachchan has been nominated by the Samajwadi Party (SP) for her fifth term in the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. She filed her nomination papers on Tuesday ahead of the elections. In her affidavit, she declared assets worth Rs 1,578 crore, jointly with her husband, actor Amitabh Bachchan.

According to a report by Mid-day, Jaya Bachchan's personal net worth for the financial year 2022-23 is Rs 1.63 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan's net worth stands at Rs 273.74 crore for the same period.According to the affidavit, the 75-year-old actress reportedly has a bank balance of Rs 10.11 crore, while Amitabh’s bank balance is Rs 120.45 crore.

A report in Times of India states that the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actress possesses jewellery worth Rs 40.97 crore and a car worth Rs 9.82 lakh. While Big B owns jewellery of Rs 54.77 crore and 16 cars including two Mercedes and a Range Rover.Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's combined assets include property, Jaya's money from endorsements, her MP salary, and professional fees, while her husband Amitabh's income is from interest, rent, dividends, capital gains, and revenue generated by a solar plant, as per reports.

On the work front, in 2023, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He also had a cameo appearance in 'Ghoomer'. He will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Jaya, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' directed by Karan Johar.